iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $42.13. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 428,450 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4067 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $165,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

