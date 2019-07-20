John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JBSS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. 45,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,845. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $60,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Gardier sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total transaction of $883,785.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,370 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,467.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 365.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

