JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €209.62 ($243.74).

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.