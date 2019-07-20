Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.34.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Maple sold 11,110,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $309,086,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

