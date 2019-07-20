Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley cut Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

