KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGFHY. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.