LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ACRGF stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

