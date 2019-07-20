Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 303.30 ($3.96).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 269.10 ($3.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.29.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.60 ($2,147.65). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 523,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £1,523,472.30 ($1,990,686.40). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $756,685.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

