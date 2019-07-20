Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €13.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded easyJet to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.11).

Shares of LEO opened at €12.24 ($14.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €12.17 ($14.15) and a fifty-two week high of €45.27 ($52.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.65.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

