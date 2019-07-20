Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

