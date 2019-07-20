Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Shares of LFUS opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $155.15 and a twelve month high of $229.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $45,583,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

