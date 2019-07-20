Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. 17,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Further Reading: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.