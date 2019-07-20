Macquarie Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Underperform

Macquarie cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

