MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Macquarie set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of MAG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 512,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,834. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 514,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MAG Silver by 18.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,917,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MAG Silver by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 505,110 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 307,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $3,944,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

