Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGA. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. Magna International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 223.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

