Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $343.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

