MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.36.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MMYT opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.76. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.28 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.0% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,467,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95,809 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 286,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 86,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.