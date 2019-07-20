Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69. Match Group has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $449,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 79.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Match Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Match Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.