Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mdu Resources Group’s earnings. Mdu Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mdu Resources Group.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Mdu Resources Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.21. 775,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Mdu Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 3,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $86,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,433.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,693.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $272,085 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 46,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mdu Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.