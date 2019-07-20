Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. 391,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,280. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $31,180.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,670 shares in the company, valued at $129,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.