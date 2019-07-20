Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mellanox is benefiting from robust demand for ethernet adapters, switches and LinkX cables. Solid demand of its Gigabit EDR solutions in AI, HPC, ML, database, storage and more; bode well. Further, strong adoption of Mellanox’s InfiniBand solutions is a key catalyst. The company has also won several contracts from the likes of NetApp and NASA Ames Research Center, which reflects sturdy demand for its solutions. Recently, NVIDIA inked a definitive agreement to acquire Mellanox for a total enterprise value of around $6.9 billion. The buyout is slated to close by the end of calendar 2019. Notably, shares of Mellanox have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to foreign currency and significant customer concentration remain headwinds. Estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release.”

MLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.99.

MLNX stock opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,922,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $227,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $166,207,000 after buying an additional 298,466 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,672,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,064,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,883,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

