Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell.

Metro Bank stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

