Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.63 million, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $82,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 38,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $424,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $632,224. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 122,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

