Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $73.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Momo alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Momo during the first quarter worth about $1,429,000. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in Momo by 117.7% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 27,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Momo by 10.8% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Momo stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96. Momo has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.78 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.