MonaCoin Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $124.20 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00017995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Fisco, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,518.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.02159924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00945440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.02977065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00789106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00058010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00728213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00246878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bleutrade, Zaif, Fisco, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bitbank and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

