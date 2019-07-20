Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €70.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.57 ($96.01).

Shares of FME opened at €67.00 ($77.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €68.38. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €91.74 ($106.67).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

