Morgan Stanley Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $210.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $194.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,549.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $220,838.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,555,839. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after buying an additional 598,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,651,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $559,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

