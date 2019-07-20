Mostafa Ronaghi Sells 10,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at $26,209,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mostafa Ronaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $3,492,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.49, for a total value of $3,054,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $293.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.