Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,843. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. Equities analysts predict that Myokardia will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $198,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,053.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 309.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

