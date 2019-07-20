Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Shares Up 8.9%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.27, 148,853 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 187,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on NM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $2.57. The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

