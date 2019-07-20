NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NCSM. Piper Jaffray Companies cut NCS Multistage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 101.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Hummer acquired 50,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 40,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,800 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

