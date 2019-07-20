NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. NetApp posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cabot to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.35.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,454,238.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,875.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,322.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $719,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. 2,168,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $88.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

