New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) CEO Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent D. Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $114,750.00.

Shares of NBEV opened at $4.05 on Friday. New Age Beverages Corp has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Randsburg International Gold in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,432 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in New Age Beverages by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 626,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Age Beverages by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Age Beverages by 1,202.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 143,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

