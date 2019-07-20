New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. New Relic has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.19 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 5,673 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $572,689.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,234 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,923 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 95.2% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

