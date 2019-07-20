Nomura Raises IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $165.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Nomura from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $149.68 on Thursday. IBM has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. IBM’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IBM news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $300,979.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 67,055 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

