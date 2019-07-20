Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.60.

Nordson stock opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Nordson has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.34 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $768,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $127,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,198 shares of company stock worth $1,344,592. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

