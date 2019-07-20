Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.47.

NSC opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.69. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

