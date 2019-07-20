Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.23.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 383.7% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,688.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 140,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $278,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $92.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

