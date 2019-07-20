NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) VP Sells $239,522.40 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) VP David A. Ottewell sold 38,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $239,522.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 662,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NG opened at $6.29 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 368,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 28.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.