Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

NVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Nuvectra news, Director David D. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Tranchina bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvectra by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvectra by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nuvectra by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nuvectra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 435,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Nuvectra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuvectra stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 313,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,620. Nuvectra has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

