Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Obyte has a total market cap of $16.57 million and $16,695.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for $23.55 or 0.00224264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Obyte has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00286932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01479926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00125968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

