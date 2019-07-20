Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded MJ Gleeson to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.03).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,194.50 ($15.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a PE ratio of -48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.81.

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67), for a total transaction of £1,798,500 ($2,350,058.80).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

