Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,128,000 after purchasing an additional 107,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,378,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 207,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

