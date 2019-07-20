One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

STKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

One Group Hospitality stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. One Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

