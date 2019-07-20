Oppenheimer Comments on Visa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on V. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.04.

Shares of V stock opened at $179.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $362.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.63. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $181.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Visa by 11,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,622,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,456,999,000 after purchasing an additional 534,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,382 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

