Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of KKR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.65.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1,541.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

