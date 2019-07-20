OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 101,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,886. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $3,549,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,636,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,050,040.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock worth $9,687,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 729.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in OSI Systems by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in OSI Systems by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

