Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives $26.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 622,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.