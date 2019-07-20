Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outfront Media, Inc. is a lessor of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Company’s portfolio primarily consists of billboard displays. It provides other value-added services to its customers, such as pre-campaign category research, creative design support and post-campaign tracking and analytics. The Company’s media products also include bulletins and wallscapes, spectaculars, digital billboards, buses and street furniture. It serves a range of customers that includes consumer-focused companies in the entertainment, retail, healthcare, telecom, restaurant, financial services, travel and leisure and automotive industries. Outfront Media Inc., formerly known as CBS Outdoor Americas Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

OUT stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,941,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 1,499,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,844,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 756,452 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 844,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 720,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

