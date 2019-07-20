Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) were up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14, approximately 1,950,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,990,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

TEUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEUM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Pareteum by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 23,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

